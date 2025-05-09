Police say motorcyclist injured in April 12 wreck in Kansas City, Missouri, has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist injured in an April 12 crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Around 3:30 a.m. on April 12, police, fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the area of Interstate 435 and Front Street on a crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries at the time.

On Friday, police said they were notified by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office that the motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Tibbitts, had died from injuries in the crash.

Police say the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

