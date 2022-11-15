Watch Now
Police search for 2 men after jewelry worth over $10K robbed from Overland Park store

Overland Park Police Department
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 16:52:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking for the public's help in identifying two people involved in an alleged robbery at a jewelry store in Overland Park.

The incident happened on Nov. 12 at around 6:43 p.m. near the 11300 block of W. 95th Street.

Police said the suspects ripped off the jewelry, which was worth over $10,000, from an employee's hand. It caused the employee to suffer a broken finger.

The suspects left the scene in a white Dodge Durango pictured below:

white Durango
white Durango

Anyone with information is asked to call (913)-344-8730.

