Police search for man who robbed CVS store on July 5 in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a gray-haired man who robbed a CVS store on July 5 in south Kansas City.

The robbery occurred at 1:30 p.m. at the CVS store located at 7907 State Line Road.

Police said the man is white and has gray hair.

He wore an orange Titlelist hat, along with a face mask, red pullover shirt and black gloves.

The suspect also wore blue jeans and blue tennis shoes, according to police.

If you have information about the case, call the Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.