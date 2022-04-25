Police search for person of interest in Belton stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department has identified a person of interest in a stabbing that left one Independence woman with life-threatening injuries Monday in Belton, Missouri.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Monday, the Belton Police Department responded to calls of a stabbing victim at a convenience store at East 163rd Street and Cornerstone Drive, according to a release from the department.

Police identified a victim inside a vehicle with life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to her face, police said. The victim, identified as a 46-year-old Independence, Missouri, woman, was transported to a local hospital.

James W. Cook, 42, was identified as a person of interest in the case. Police say Cook is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask any who know the location of Cook to call 911 or the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500.

KSHB 41 News has included a mugshot with this story due to the active search for a suspect.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .