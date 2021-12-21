Police seek help locating missing Overland Park woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department requested help locating a missing person on Tuesday.
Kathleen McRoberts, who goes by Katie, was last seen on Dec. 20 in the 6500 block of West 75th Street, according to a release from police.
"The parents of McRoberts advised their daughter needs her medication and is concerned for her well-being," the release said.
McRoberts is described as about 5'11" and 140 pounds with blue eyes. She is 40 years old.
Those with information can contact Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or the lead detective at 913-344-8730.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.