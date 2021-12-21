Police seek help locating missing Overland Park woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department requested help locating a missing person on Tuesday.

Kathleen McRoberts, who goes by Katie, was last seen on Dec. 20 in the 6500 block of West 75th Street, according to a release from police.

"The parents of McRoberts advised their daughter needs her medication and is concerned for her well-being," the release said.

McRoberts is described as about 5'11" and 140 pounds with blue eyes. She is 40 years old.

Those with information can contact Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or the lead detective at 913-344-8730.

