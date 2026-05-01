Police served search warrants Thursday at pawn shops in Blue Springs, Independence in stolen property case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police investigators served search warrants Thursday at pawn shops in Independence and Blue Springs in a stolen property investigation.

Large amounts of property was removed from 23rd Street Pawn, located at 2230 S. Norton Ave. in Independence, and Patriot Pawn and Guns, located at 1120 S.W. State Route 7 in Blue Springs.

The search warrants were related to an Independence Police Department investigation. The Blue Springs Police Department provided personnel to assist with security.

There is no word of any arrests at this time.

The investigation began about two years ago, according to the Independence Police Department.

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