Police share tips on how to stay safe at home when power is out

Jack McCormick
Tree crashes through home in Independence, Mo.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 22:45:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police share tips on how residents can keep valuables safe and protect their health when power is out in their home.

Residents should lock all windows and doors.

Be aware of security systems being inoperative in addition to air conditioning units.

Be careful when using candles to provide light, and make sure they are out before going to bed or leaving residences.
Police advise to check on family members with health issues and elderly neighbors.

KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Saturday's high temperature should be around 88 degrees.

A breeze from the north will knock down the humidity.

