Police shoot, critically injure man in Chanute, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an officer shot and critically injured a 28-year-old man in Chanute, Kansas, on Friday.

According to a press release, officers from the Chanute Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious person looking inside of vehicle windows.

Officers arrived to the area of 4th Street and Evergreen Avenue, where they located a man later identified as Brandon Lee Sclichting.

When officers attempted to make contact with Sclichting, he allegedly pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it an officer, according to the release.

An officer then fired at Sclichting and shot him in the head. He was first transferred to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and later the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Sclichting is currently in critical condition.

