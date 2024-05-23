Police shoot, kill dog who attacked students during field day at Lathrop Elementary School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police shot and killed a dog who bit multiple students during a field day event Thursday at Lathrop Elementary School, the school district said in a Facebook post.

About noon on Thursday, two dogs went onto school property while students participated in field day activities.

The dogs, who were acting aggressive, bit multiple students. The district didn't say how many students were bitten, but did confirm they were treated and are safe.

Teachers began moving students inside and police were called.

As students were going inside the school, one of the dogs charged at an officer. Another officer shot and killed the dog.

"The students who were bit have been treated and all other students are safe; however, several of the children witnessed the dog being shot," Lathrop School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Willard said in a Facebook post. "We recognize the entire situation was traumatic for the students and we wanted to make families aware of the matter. We want to thank our staff for their professionalism and composure during this event."

