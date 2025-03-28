Police shooting involving St. Joseph Police Department under investigation by MSHP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating a police shooting involving the St. Joseph Police Department that happened Thursday morning.

At 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 600 block of Hall Street.

Officers found the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, a person in the suspect vehicle fired at the pursuing officers.

At the end of the pursuit, the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

One suspect was taken into custody immediately, while the second suspect was chased on foot by officers.

An exchange of gunfire occurred between the suspect and St. Joseph police officers during the chase. The suspect died due to the gunfire.

One officer had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Once the MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control investigation is complete, all findings will be forwarded to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office for review.

