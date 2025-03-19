Police shooting under investigation Tuesday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting Tuesday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The patrol said the shooting took place around 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

Troopers plan to brief the media Tuesday night.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson is on the scene.

MSHP on scene of shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.