Police: Stolen copper measuring jugs likely part of storage unit burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are hoping social media can help reunite a set of stolen antique copper measuring jugs with their owner.

On Thursday, police posted a photo of one of the jugs that was recovered earlier this month in a search warrant by the department’s Metro Auto Crimes Section.

In addition to the stolen jugs, police recovered other items they believe belong to victims of storage unit burglaries.

Police are attempting to connect with the person or people the jugs might belong to.

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 816-581-0667.

