Police suspect man was impaired after running in front of RideKC bus, suffering critical injuries

Posted at 8:44 PM, Nov 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was critically injured after running in front of a RideKC bus in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police responded to the crash at Winner Road and Wallace Avenue about 5:32 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found the bus was heading west on Winner Road when the pedestrian ran in front of it.

The driver of the bus didn't see the pedestrian until it was too late and the pedestrian hit the front windshield and then fell to the pavement.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police suspect they were impaired. 



    




    
    
    
