Neighbors say loud explosion heard before Raytown house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The scene of a house fire Monday night in Raytown is being described as a crime scene after neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire.

Fire crews were sent about 7 p.m. to the house at 7425 Englewood Lane.

Crews reported smoke and fire coming from the house when they arrived.

Two children were placed together on a gurney and wheeled into an ambulance.

Both boys were conscious and did not appear to be seriously injured.

A large crowd of neighbors and others gathered at the scene.

It's unknown at this time what led police to declare the fire a crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .