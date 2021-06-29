Neighbors say loud explosion heard before Raytown house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The scene of a house fire Monday night in Raytown is being described as a crime scene after neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire.
Fire crews were sent about 7 p.m. to the house at 7425 Englewood Lane.
Crews reported smoke and fire coming from the house when they arrived.
Two children were placed together on a gurney and wheeled into an ambulance.
Both boys were conscious and did not appear to be seriously injured.
A large crowd of neighbors and others gathered at the scene.
It's unknown at this time what led police to declare the fire a crime scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
