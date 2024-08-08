Police working to identify suspect after man shot, killed Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are working to identify a person of interest following a homicide late Thursday morning.

Officers received a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. on the sounds of shots in the 9500 block of Harrison Street.

Police arrived on the scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the doorway of a residence.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said witnesses have been helpful with detectives in identifying a person of interest.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.