Portion of I-35 shut down near Sunflower Road due to fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A portion of Interstate 35 near Sunflower Road was shut down Sunday morning as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash.

Authorities were alerted of the crash just before 8 a.m.

A spokesperson for Johnson County MED-ACT said the crash involved two vehicles, with reports of injuries from only one of the vehicles.

One person died in the crash and two others, a pediatric patient and an adult, were seriously injured, per MED-ACT.

The sheriff’s office said traffic was still being diverted onto Sunflower Road as of 9 a.m. as work to clear the scene continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

