KU's campus resumes operations following possible armed suspect

KU Public Safety confirms all suspects in custody
KU Campus April 1 2022.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A tower camera showing an area outside of Memorial Stadium on the University of Kansas campus on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 16:08:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas issued an alert on Friday that a possible armed suspect was reported near Memorial Stadium.

In a KU Alert, the university advised people to avoid the area until further notice.

Around 2 p.m., the university issued an alert that the campus could resume normal operations.

"Police have determined there is no longer a threat to public safety," a Twitter post from the school said. "Campus may resume normal operations."

KU's Public Safety Office later tweeted an update that campus police responded near Memorial Stadium to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Office with a foot chase.

Public Safety confirmed all suspects are in custody, and there is no campus threat at this time.

Any incident-related questions should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

