KU's campus resumes operations following possible armed suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas issued an alert on Friday that a possible armed suspect was reported near Memorial Stadium.

In a KU Alert, the university advised people to avoid the area until further notice.

Around 2 p.m., the university issued an alert that the campus could resume normal operations.

"Police have determined there is no longer a threat to public safety," a Twitter post from the school said. "Campus may resume normal operations."

KU's Public Safety Office later tweeted an update that campus police responded near Memorial Stadium to assist the Douglas County Sheriff's Office with a foot chase.

Police cleared the area, and all suspects are in custody. There is no threat to campus at this time. Any questions about the incident should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.



Public Safety confirmed all suspects are in custody, and there is no campus threat at this time.

Any incident-related questions should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

