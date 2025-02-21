World War II-era hand grenade found Thursday night in vehicle in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A World War II-era hand grenade was found in a vehicle Thursday night in downtown Blue Springs.

Police closed several streets around the area, but those streets have reopened, according to a Facebook post from the Blue Springs Police Department.

The Lee's Summit Police Department's Bomb Squad determined the hand grenade was real.

It's not yet known if the hand grenade was live.

