'Possible medical emergency' causes driver to lose control, crash vehicle into Shawnee building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle struck an apartment complex pool building Wednesday afternoon in Shawnee.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to the 6700 block of Lackman Road.

Police said the single-vehicle crash was likely caused by a “possible medical emergency.”

The driver was heading southbound on Lackman when they lost control, left the roadway and went airborne.

After the vehicle struck the pool building, it came to rest against a tree.

Shawnee Police Department

“Shawnee firefighters used extrication tools to remove the driver from the heavily damaged vehicle,” police shared on social media.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is in “stable condition,” per police.

Police also said minor injuries were sustained by a passenger in the vehicle and a pedestrian in the pool building.

