Prairie Village infant critically injured in pit bull bite Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Prairie Village say an infant was critically injured Thursday after being bitten by a pit bull.

A police spokesperson said sometime Thursday night, a non-parent caregiver was looking after an infant in the 4900 block of W. 72nd Street when the infant was bitten by a pit bull. The infant was transported to a local hospital.

Police learned of the bite around 9:30 p.m. when they were contacted by doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

On Friday, police located the owner of the dog and, in cooperation with the owner, euthanized the pit bull.

Police say the infant remained in critical condition Friday afternoon. Their investigation remains ongoing.

