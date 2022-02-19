Prairie Village Police Department request assistance locating armed carjacking suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that took place Saturday morning at the Phillips 66 gas station at 9440 Mission Rd. in Prairie Village, Kansas.

According to a release from police, at least three suspects arrived to the scene in a 2011 Ford Fusion just before 7 a.m.

One suspect armed with a silver handgun at a victim and demanded their 2020 Lincoln Aviator, the release says.

After a second suspect approached with a black semi-automatic rifle, police say the victim complied.

Both suspects left the scene in victim's vehicle, which police later recovered in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the suspects and the Fusion have not been located.

Police describe the suspect with a handgun as a male in his early 20s, around 5-foot-9-inches, and 160 lbs. He is Black with short black hair and was seen wearing a black coat.

The suspect with the rifle is also described as a 5-foot-9 Black male in his early 20s. He has short black hair and was seen wearing a black coat over a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .