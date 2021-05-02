Prairie Village police investigate possible homicide

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police are investigating a possible homicide Saturday night at the Deauville Apartments.
Police were called to investigate a dead man found at an apartment shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 75th Street.
Emergency responders pronounced the man dead and the initial investigation suggests foul play was involved, according to a release from the Prairie Village Police Department.
The department’s Investigations Division is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.