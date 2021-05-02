Prairie Village police investigate possible homicide

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police are investigating a possible homicide Saturday night at the Deauville Apartments.

Police were called to investigate a dead man found at an apartment shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 75th Street.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead and the initial investigation suggests foul play was involved, according to a release from the Prairie Village Police Department.

The department’s Investigations Division is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Prairie Village police at 913-642-6868.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .