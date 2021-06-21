Prairie Village police investigating shooting on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday evening near 69th Street and Roe Avenue.

According to the department, two vehicles were driving north on Roe Avenue when the incident occurred.

A suspect in a gold Chrysler minivan fire several shots at the victim's vehicle and then left the scene. The victim's vehicle was hit once but no one was injured.

The minivan may have Missouri temporary tags and was missing the side rear hubcaps on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913)-642-6868.

