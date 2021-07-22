Prairie Village police search for 4 suspects in carjacking, armed robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Prairie Village are searching for four suspects in relation to a carjacking and armed robbery Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Schliffke Park, near Tomahawk Road and Mission Road, around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they were informed four suspects approached the victims in the parking lot with handguns.

They took one of the victims’ cars and took things from another victim’s car.

Two victims suffered minor injuries in the incident.

As Prairie Village police continue their investigation, they ask anyone with information to call them at 913-642-6868. To submit a tip anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

