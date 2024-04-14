Pregnant woman struck, seriously injured while crossing street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pregnant woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Independence Avenue and Garfield.
The woman had just exited a KCATA bus and was crossing from the south side of Independence Avenue to the north side.
She was mid-block, just west of Garfield, when she was struck by a silver Ford Focus traveling westbound on Independence.
The woman was transported to an area hospital. Police said she sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford was not injured.
