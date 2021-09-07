Principal: Oxford Middle School safe after Blue Valley student makes threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parents at a Blue Valley school, Oxford Middle School, were made aware of a threat made against the school on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, Principal Courtney Domoney said "We recently learned that an Oxford Middle student made a threat of violence against our school community."

Domoney did not elaborate on what the threats were, but said police are investigating the comments, which were reported by other students and families, according to the letter.

The student who made the threat is not at school, according to Domoney, and details about their identity were not released.

"Please know our Oxford Middle community is safe. Safety isn’t something we put into place only during times of concern, the safety of students is always at the forefront of everything we do," Domoney said in the email. "While we anticipate a normal school day tomorrow, you will see extra police presence on campus to ensure that you, our students and families, feel safe."

