Prosecutor clears Overland Park officer who fired shot at suspect during 2023 standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney ruled Monday an Overland Park Police Department officer was justified when he fired a shot toward a suspect during a standoff last October.

On Oct. 3, 2023, Overland Park officers responded to an apartment in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on a domestic violence call.

The victim told police the suspect, John Doran, pistol-whipped her after an argument over him taking a key to the apartment unit, according to documents released by the DA.

She also said Doran held her against her will until she managed to escape to a nearby QuikTrip when he fell asleep.

Officers responded to the QuikTrip and noted the victim had injuries consistent with being pistol-whipped.

The victim said Doran hit her with a revolver that was wrapped in a bandanna three times — once on the cheek, nose and back of her head.

Officers then responded to the apartment where the incident occurred, surrounding the building around 2 a.m.

By 4:30 a.m., Doran attempted to leave the building. But when officers shouted commands, he ran back inside.

Officer A, who fired the shot, was conducting surveillance outside the apartment complex when Doran walked outside.

Officer A threw his K-9 over a fence, jumped the fence himself and ran toward Doran.

When Doran spotted the officer, he ran toward a vestibule and pointed the pistol at Officer A.

Officer A fired his gun toward Doran but did not strike him. Instead, the shot shattered a door.

During the investigation, Officer A was interviewed and said he fired his gun because he noticed Doran pointing a gun at him. The officer also said he was scared.

After reviewing the case, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe found the officer was justified in using deadly force because Kansas statute states an officer can do so "if they reasonably believe that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to themselves or others."

