KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, won't bring charges against the officers who shot and killed Aaron C. Pouche in March 2021.

In a June 8 letter to the Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman, and Pouche's family, Baker said "we have concluded that the evidence does not support filing criminal charges against the officers in this matter."

On that day, both Pouche and another officer were shot in the incident.

An investigation revealed that during the confrontation, the officer who was shot, first deployed a taser on Pouche.

The taser was ineffective and police later exchanged gun fire with Pouche. He was shot and killed during the exchange.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, who handled the investigation, interviewed several witnesses.

One of the witnesses told investigators that Pouche threatened to kill him and his whole family. Several witnesses reported hearing Pouche say this as well.

"It is my legal assessment that no criminal charges should be filed against any of the officers who acted within the limits contained under Missouri law," Peters Baker said. "I offer my sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this young man."

