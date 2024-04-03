Prosecutors charge KCFD firefighter with urinating on co-worker’s gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors Wednesday announced charges against a Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter for allegedly urinating on a co-worker’s gear.

Pleaze Robinson, 56, faces one count of felony harassment and felony property damage charges in connection to the incident, which occurred roughly around the time of September 2023.

Court documents revealed police were called on Sept. 11, 2023, to the KCFD station located at Kansas City International Airport on a property damage call.

There, officers located a victim who said she had just returned to work after recovering from surgery for several months. When she went to an area where she had stored personal and professional gear, she encountered the smell of urine.

When police went to move the items and place them in a bag, the victim discovered a liquid she believed to be urine.

The victim estimated the damage to the items to be nearly $3,000 to replace.

Police performed a DNA analysis on the items, which included a stereo/CD player, CDs, books and a wakeboard. The return came back to an offender previously in the Missouri criminal justice system, identified as Robinson.

The victim told detectives she had “previous issues” with two co-workers, one of whom she identified as Robinson.

When detectives spoke to Robinson, he declined to provide a statement and said he had hired an attorney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

