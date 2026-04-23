Prosecutors charge man in shooting death of tow truck driver in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a tow truck driver April 12 at 27th Street and Troost Avenue.

Josue Ceniceros-Angel also faces felony charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting happened after the victim, 51-year-old Marcus Gammage, towed a stolen Chevrolet truck, according to a court document.

Gammage allegedly told a man that a woman, whose boyfriend had been deported, wanted her to sell the vehicles, a court document states.

The shooting happened after Gammage towed the truck. He was shot in the left side and died a short time later at a hospital.

A detective spoke to Ceniceros-Angel on a cell phone and he told the detective earlier in the day two tow trucks tried to steal his Chevrolet truck, per a court document.

He allegedly said he was shot at by people in the trucks, but he did not shoot at anyone.

Police arrested Ceniceros-Angel on April 16 and took him to KCPD Headquarters for questioning.

He told his story again and when police said they "had information that more happened," Ceniceros-Angel requested an attorney.

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