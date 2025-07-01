Prosecutors charge man with murder in June 21 shooting death in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man in his early 20s with murder in the June 21 shooting death of a man in Kansas City, Missouri.

De'Onte Trayvaze Thompson faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Officers were sent at 10:18 a.m. to the 4200 block of Linwood Boulevard on a reported shooting.

They found the victim, 45-year-old Terrance Bell, suffering from at least four gunshot wounds.

Bell died a few hours later at a hospital.

The woman with Bell said they were in bed when they heard a knock on the back door, according to a court document.

She told officers she heard "a commotion and her brother's voice."

After the shooting, Bell ran from the scene. Police arrested him on June 27.

He requested an attorney and refused to speak to detectives, according to the court document.

