Prosecutors charge man with murder in shooting death of victim at Kansas City, Missouri, bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor's charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a man who once let the suspect live at his KCMO house.

Garrett King, no age given, is charged with first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The murder happened on May 28, 2024, at a bus stop at east 51st Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Video reviewed by police showed a white Subaru drive past the bus stop three times.

The third time the driver passed the bus stop where the victim, Xavier Keith, 23, was sitting, King opened fire and shot Keith.

A judge set King's bond at 250,000, cash only.

—

