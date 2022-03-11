Prosecutors charge former KCPD officer with stealing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, police officer is facing felony stealing charges for billing for security work that was not performed.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Brandon Sherman, 38, with one count of stealing by deceit for allegedly billing a company more than $5,000 to work security shifts that video showed he did not perform.

According to court documents, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was notified by an employee at City Gear, 3115 Prospect, about security shifts that hadn’t been covered at the business throughout January and February.

Investigators within the police department and launched an investigation, during which investigators referenced surveillance video and the hours Sherman was supposed to work. The video showed that Sherman was allegedly not observed to be working during the scheduled time.

During an interview with investigators, Sherman declined questioning and requested an attorney.

A KCPD statement Friday afternoon indicated that Sherman, who served four years on the department's patrol bureau, had been relieved of his duties.

"We regret that this occurred and are pleased that a department member brought this to our attention so swift action could be taken," part of the statement read.

Sherman was issued a summons to appear in court.

