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Prosecutors charge truck driver involved in deadly Monday crash in Kansas City

Investigators found a tablet on the floorboard of the semi with the YouTube app open
Three people died and five others were injured after a semi-truck crashed into multiple vehicles on U.S. 71 Highway just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.
3 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on US 71 in Kansas City
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors Tuesday charged a semi-truck driver for his alleged role in a crash Monday on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed a mother and two sons and injured several others.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of the semi, identified as Eldar Skander, was driving north on U.S. 71 at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a Black Honda Odyssey minivan near E. 19th Street.

Watch: Prosecutors charge truck driver involved in deadly Monday crash in Kansas City

3 killed, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on US 71 in Kansas City

The collision caused a chain reaction crash involving the minivan, a Honda CRV, a Ford Explorer and a Fed-Ex truck.

According to court documents, investigators did not find any signs of emergency braking by Skander.

On Tuesday, police identified the three victims who died in the Honda: Olga Sorbalo, 35, Luis Sorbalo, 9, and Samir Sorbalo, 6.

The driver of a Honda CR-V was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The driver of a Ford SUV was also hospitalized and is described as being in stable condition.

Skander was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A police investigator grabbed an electronic tablet off the floorboard of the truck that was open to the YouTube application. The tablet, which contained the truck's driving log, had velco that matched a velcro mount on the dashboard that was viewable by the driver.

Police also recovered a dash camera that may have captured the crash.

Skander declined to participate in an interview with detectives.

On Tuesday, Skander was charged with three counts of 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter. He remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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