Prosecutors charge woman in multi-month shoplifting case of Plaza Bath and Body Works

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces charges in connection to the alleged stealing of nearly $26,000 worth of candles from the Bath and Body Works store on the Country Club Plaza.

Over the weekend, Jackson County prosecutors charged Destiny Moore, 25, with one count of felony stealing of more than $25,000 worth of goods.

According to court documents filed in support of the charges, Moore allegedly stole roughly 1,000 candles between April 28 and Sept. 21, 2024, from the store, located at 4705 Broadway Blvd. in KCMO.

While Moore was conducting the alleged thefts, she was simultaneously going through a court case in Jackson County in which she was charged with felony stealing of more than $750 worth of goods.

Court documents in that case revealed Moore stole 52 items worth nearly $1,500 in 2019 from a Victoria’s Secret store at 860 NW Blue Parkway.

Moore pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 12, 2024. A judge sentenced Moore to two years of supervised probation.

Moore allegedly told police detectives investigating the 2019 crimes that she would sell the stolen goods on Facebook Marketplace or “on the street" for half of the sticker price.

As of Monday, Sept. 23, Moore was in custody on a $20,000 bond. A special condition of her bond included not to return to any Bath and Body Works location.

Moore was set to make her initial appearance Monday afternoon.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.