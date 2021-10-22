Prosecutors: Family devastated over lesser sentence in murder case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors say loved ones of Cameron Douglas, who was shot and killed in January 2019 are “devastated” after a jury found the suspect guilty of a lesser charge.

Following Cameron Douglas’ murder on Jan. 21, 2019 , prosecutors charged Jason Cook with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the original charging documents, Douglas was part of a verbal exchange with three people, including Cook, early in the afternoon in the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police interviewed two of witnesses, who described the incident and heard shots before leaving the scene. Cook initially agreed to questioning from detectives but later requested a lawyer.

On Friday, jurors returned a guilty verdict on involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges. Together, Cook could face up to six years in prison.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said her office had hoped for a murder conviction.

"We share the disappointment of our victim's family," Baker said. "But this is our system of justice and we greatly support it even when it disappoints us. We also are proud of the way our prosecutors and staff fought for this family."

