Prosecutors in Johnson, Jackson counties warn of court scams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders from the Kansas City area’s two largest counties are warning residents about a texting scam sent to residents during the last several days.

A spokesperson with the Jackson County Circuit Court said Monday they’d been made aware that members of the public may have received an official-looking “Court Enforcement Action” text over the weekend.

The text says that the resident should report to court or face legal consequences, but the spokesperson said the text is a scam and should be ignored.

The message also says the recipient needs to make a payment for outstanding traffic violations and offers a QR code to scan. The QR code is also part of the scam.

Across the state line, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office issued a similar warning Monday.

The office reported receiving word that many people received a text over the last few days warning that the recipient had failed to pay an electronic toll or other traffic fines. Similar to the court enforcement scam in Jackson County, the scam message has a QR code that a resident can use. The QR code is part of the scam.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County DA’s Office said they had received dozens of phone calls, and citizens responded to the courthouse because of the scam.

The spokesperson said if a resident has already paid the scammer, they should contact their banking institution.

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