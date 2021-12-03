Prowler damages Chabad on the Plaza early Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers sent to check on a prowler early Thursday found a broken window but no sign of a burglar at Chabad on the Plaza.

A person called police about 1:20 a.m. and said there was a black SUV parked near the Chabad at 4735 Belleview Ave.

The caller also said he heard glass breaking, according to a police report.

Officers found a broken window on the north side of the building and broken glass on the ground.

Police aren't sure if anyone got into the building, which was vacant at the time, according to the report.

A black Cadillac SUV was spotted driving east on West 48th Street and Belleview Avenue, the report states.

Police tried to contact the occupants of the SUV, but it sped away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

All calls are kept confidential.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .