Ray County man charged with 1st-degree murder in Wednesday killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Ray County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the Wednesday killing of a 43-year-old man Wednesday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Ray County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Arapahoe Drive in Homestead, Missouri.

They arrived and located the shooting victim deceased. They also located the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Glen Michael Stice, at the address and took him into custody.

According to court documents filed Thursday morning by the Ray County Prosecutor’s Office, Stice was the person who called in the shooting to 911 dispatchers. During the conversation with dispatchers, Stice allegedly admitted to killing the victim and that he had left the firearm on a table on the front porch of the home.

Stice allegedly told dispatch that the victim had attempted to throw a rock at him but hit Stice’s truck instead. Stice alleged the victim was also holding a strap that had nails punched into it as a weapon.

Stice allegedly told dispatchers the victim “brought the wrong weapons to the wrong party.”

Stice was booked into the Ray County Jail, where he remained Thursday morning.

