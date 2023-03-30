Ray County Sheriff's Office releases video of attack on jailer, inmate escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff's Office released video of an attack on a jailer and escape of two inmates from the Ray County Jail.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning.

In the video, two inmates can be seen attacking the jailer after he opens the door of a cell.

According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, the jailer was stabbed in the neck 12 times, but is doing well.

"He is doing fine," Childer said in a Facebook video update. "Thank God due to the fact the material was so cheap on these walls that they peeled off."

After stabbing the jailer, the two inmates can be seen leaving the area of their cell. One of the inmates was caught shortly after the escape, according to Childers.

The second inmate, Justin Robinson, was still on the loose as of Wednesday evening.

Robinson was arrested after allegedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach on Jan. 30.

A photo of Robinson is pictured below:

