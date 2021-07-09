Raymore detectives investigate homicide in Silver Lake neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raymore detectives are investigating a death they believe to be a homicide.

Around 8:24 pm on July 8, Raymore police were dispatched to a residence at the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive in Raymore.

To assist with the investigation, Raymore police reached out to the Kansas City Metropolitan Major Case Squad.

There are currently no other details available for release at this time.

