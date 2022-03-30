Raymore man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raymore man has been charged in connection to his mother's death, after police say his mother died due to lack of care.

Norman L. Richey, 61, is charged in Cass County Court with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

On March 3, 2019, an emergency medical technician contacted the Raymore Police Department in regards to an elder abuse investigation.

The EMT told police that he responded to 500 Poseidon Way on a "lift assist" request.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Ruth Richey, on the ground in a room covered in feces.

A registered nurse at Belton Regional Medical Center told police she found numerous infected sores throughout her body. She also confirmed the victim had sepsis.

Police interviewed Norman Richey and his sister, who confirmed to police that they cared for the victim.

Norman Richey reported it had been three months since they had taken the victim to see a doctor.

Ruth Richey died on April 15, 2019.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Ruth Richey died from sepsis along with malnutrition, diabetes and obesity.

—