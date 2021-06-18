Raytown man accused of killing roommate after argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man is accused of killing his roommate during one of their frequent arguments, according to court documents.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Robert L. Matlock Jr., 43, of Raytown, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 16 death of Ramiro Jaramillo.

A court document states Matlock called Raytown Police about 2:50 p.m. and told them he shot Jaramillo after an argument. Matlock also told police Jaramillo lunged at him, and he shot Jaramillo two or three times, the court document states.

Police found Jaramillo slumped against a wall with at least two gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.

Matlock told police Jaramillo and he argued over several things, including bills and cleaning, the document states.

The argument that preceded the fatal shooting took place at Matlock's bedroom door.

Cellphone video shows Matlock crack open his bedroom door and Jaramillo standing in front of the door, the court document states.

Jaramillo slapped Matlock's cellphone and the sound of gunshots could be heard.

Matlock told police that's when he shot Jaramillo, court documents state.

