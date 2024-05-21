Watch Now
Raytown man dies in crash near Noland Road, US 40 Highway Tuesday afternoon

Posted at 6:41 PM, May 21, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man died in a crash in Independence on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Just before 2:40 p.m., police responded to the crash near Noland Road north of U.S. 40 Highway.

A preliminary investigation found a 2013 Dodge Dart was hit by a 2011 BMW M3.

The driver of the Dart, identified as 87-year-old Charles O. Hall, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Hall succumbed to his injuries two hours later, police said.

The other driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No word on a cause of the crash.


