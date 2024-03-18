Raytown man faces sex crime charges involving several instances back to 2012

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man was arrested late Sunday after being charged in a string of sexual assaults going back as early as 2012.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Warren Carter, 65, in connection to assaults of four women in incidents in July 2012, May 2017, October 2019 and December 2019.

Additional victims are possible, and prosecutors are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to call the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault at 816-531-0233.

Carter faces a total of 10 charges, including four sodomy-related charges, three kidnapping charges and three rape-related charges.

In each instance, Carter is alleged to have threatened the victims to get into his car, after which he would drive to secluded areas in Kansas City, Missouri, and assault the victims.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence linked Carter to at least two of the alleged assaults. In interviews with detectives, victims reported their assailant was either missing a leg or was wearing a prosthetic leg.

Carter was set to appear before a judge Monday afternoon for his initial appearance. He remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.