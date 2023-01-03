Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.

Officers were sent about 1 p.m. on a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Short Stop Gas Station in the 9000 block of East U.S. 40 Highway.

The victim, Christopher D. Wright, was found inside the store with a gunshot wound, according to an Independence Police Department news release.

Wright died a short time later.

Independence police are still seeking the suspect.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .