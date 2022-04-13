Raytown man pleads guilty to role in $10M meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Michael B. Becher, 40, by pleading guilty, admitted that he was responsible for the distribution of at least 185 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

"Becher also admitted that he purchased multiple pounds of methamphetamine on a daily basis," the release said. "Becher was arrested on Nov. 5, 2019, after he met a co-conspirator who was planning to travel on a private plane the same day to purchase 40 to 50 kilograms of methamphetamine in California."

He paid the co-conspirator $1,000 to purchase the meth.

As law enforcement was conducting surveillance of the residence, they heard noises that sounded like firearms and people screaming. Officers then entered the residence to arrest Becher and the others.

"Becher admitted that he had purchased 11 kilograms of methamphetamine from his co-conspirator in the prior two weeks, and had purchased two kilograms from a second source a week before his arrest," the release said. "Becher paid $5,000 per kilogram for the methamphetamine and sold it for $6,300 per kilogram. Becher also admitted that in the past he had purchased four to five pounds of methamphetamine daily from a third source, and had once stolen 23 to 27 pounds of methamphetamine from that source."

At one time, Becher said he has more than 80 lbs of drugs in his car.

When officers searched Becher's car, they found about a half-pound, 205.01 grams, of pure methamphetamine inside a backpack between the front seats of the car.

Becher told investigators that the methamphetamine came from co-defendant 23-year-old Jesus Banuelos Jr., and he purchased one pound of meth from Banuelos the night before.

In the car, officers also found two plastic bags that contained 1,547.06 grams of "imitation" methamphetamine.

Banuelos also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

"Officers searched a storage unit Becher rented and found two M20 Super Bazooka rockets, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 5.56mm semi-automatic rifle with a magazine that contained 21 rounds of ammunition, a zip-lock bag that contained .1 gram of methamphetamine and various rounds of ammunition," the release said. "Becher is among 15 defendants who have pleaded guilty in two separate indictments that resulted from this investigation."

In the plea agreement, the government of Becher agreed to a sentence of 20 years in prison without parole, and Becher must pay a money judgment not to exceed $9,961,839, which represents all the money obtained for the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

"The forfeiture is based on a conservative street price of $2,300 for 226 grams (a half-pound) of methamphetamine and the total conspiracy distribution of nearly 979 kilograms (978,859 grams) of methamphetamine," the release said.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.

