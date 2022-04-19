Raytown man sentenced to 10 years for enticing sex with minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Nathaniel Hibdon, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court and will be required to register as a sex offender after serving his sentence. He must pay a $5,000 special assessment due to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Hibdon pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity on Sept. 2, 2021.

He admitted to meeting the minor on the Grindr app and communicating through Facebook Messenger, according to the DOJ. In 2018, he picked up the then-15 year old from Kansas City, Kansas, and brought him to Missouri to engage in illegal sexual activity on at least two occasions in 2018.

The DOJ says the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force was alerted of the crime by CyberTips made by Facebook. The task force and Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation.

