Raytown police asking for the public's help to find a missing 64-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 64-year-old man who has not been heard from or seen in three days.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued by the Raytown Police Department for Mark A. Ross.

Mr. Ross is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a yellow and green shirt T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to Raytown police.

Mr. Ross was last seen Nov. 1 leaving his house in Raytown at 10112 E. 79th St.

He was driving a burgundy 2015 Ford F-150 with Missouri license tag number 0KEU92.

Police said Mr. Ross suffers from severe medical issues and does not have his medication.

Anyone with information about Mark Ross should call 911.

