Raytown police investigating after man found shot Saturday near bank on Gregory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police continue to investigate a shooting that unfolded Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Raytown police received multiple calls reporting the sound of gunshots near Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Shortly after, another caller claimed a vehicle near the bank at 9063 E. Gregory Blvd. appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, a man with gunshot wounds was located inside the vehicle.

The man was then transported to an area hospital. Police said his condition is unknown.

